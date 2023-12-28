Eminem Reportedly Seeks Protective Order Against Gizelle Bryant And Robyn Dixon

Eminem has requested a protective order against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon in their ongoing trademark dispute over the “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars “Reasonably Shady” podcast.

via: Vibe

The order, filed with the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, would grant him permission to not attend a deposition in person.

The Detroit rapper and the Bravo personalities are battling over Reasonably Shady, the name of the latter’s weekly podcast. Em is claiming the name, which contains the same word from his widely popular “Slim Shady” moniker, could “cause confusion in the minds of consumers.”

In the documents filed by Eminem’s legal team, his attorneys argued that having the rap star sit for a deposition is “premature and procedurally improper.” Also included was the notion that Bryant and Dixon “have yet to serve” Eminem “with a notice of deposition, a necessary prerequisite to taking and requesting that the Board compel a deposition.” The filing also called the deposition “unduly burdensome.”

Eminem initially filed the opposition against the RHOP stars receiving a trademark for their Reasonably Shady podcast on Feb. 14, according to Page Six.

Reasonably Shady isn’t the only media platform with a name similar to Em’s infamous nick name. His daughter, Hailie Jade, launched her own podcast in 2022 and decided to call it just a little shady. The well-received podcast is about her life and pop culture takes, and she is still putting out weekly episodes consistently.