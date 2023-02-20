Eminem Files Trademark Opposition Against Two “Real Housewives” Over “Relatively Shady” Podcast Name

Eminem don’t play.

Eminem filed a trademark opposition against two Real Housewives of Potomac stars for their “Relatively Shady” podcast trademark. Before going on, reports suggest they filed trademark for “Relatively Shady,” but their podcast is found online as “Reasonably Shady.” With that being said, the Detroit rapper already has a similar trademark in “Slim Shady” and filed a motion to block the Housewives‘s trademark. Moreover, Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant host the Reasonably Shady relationship advice podcast, and filed for trademark of that name in February of 2022.

Furthermore, trademark infringement cases typically rest on the likelihood that a consumer would confuse two brands. For example, a small restaurant can’t file a trademark for their “McDonald’s Hot Dogs” because consumers will likely confuse them for the fast-food giant. Within his opposition request, Marshall Mathers states that consumers would be confused by the “Reasonably Shady” name. However, another important aspect in these cases is the similarities between each trademarked product.

Still, multiple other trademarks exist with the term “Shady” in them. Moreover, trademarks like “Super Shady,” “Stay Shady,” and “Shady Baby” exist in active registration databases. Even with that in mind, trademark confusion isn’t all that the “Lose Yourself” MC hinges on. Also in his request is the claim that the new trademark could dilute Eminem’s existing “Slim Shady.” In this instance, the rapper believes that Dixon and Bryant’s registration hinders the “distinctive quality” of his “Slim Shady” trademark. In addition, the opposition request claimed that “Reasonably Shady” will inevitably remind people of Marshall’s artistry and brand.

Meanwhile, the Reasonably Shady podcast already has over 43,000 followers on Instagram, and the Real Housewives are clearly finding success. Furthermore, they must answer to Eminem’s opposition request by March 26 of this year. If they don’t, their request to trademark their “shady” podcast name may fall on deaf ears. However, if they fight back, it will be up to each party to make their case to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. Regardless of what happens, stick around on HNHH for the latest updates on Eminem and this new trademark dispute.