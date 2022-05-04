Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie Lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Class [Photos]

This morning, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced its class of 2022 inductees, which features Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon. As the news has made the rounds, some of the honorees have taken to social media to offer reactions.

Dolly wrote in a post, “I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor. Love, Dolly.”

Being elected to @rockhall is an incredible honor. I would like to say THANK YOU to all of the voters, to all of my wonderful fans and to everyone at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Congratulations to all of my fellow 2022 inductees! #RockHall2022 pic.twitter.com/prfvKOiXEN — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) May 4, 2022

We are thrilled and humbled to become part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame family. Thank you to everyone who voted especially the fans and congratulations to all the other inductees. – Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo pic.twitter.com/I1pElg83UR — Benatar and Giraldo (@benatargiraldo) May 4, 2022

We are beyond delighted to announce that Eurythmics have been inducted into the legendary @rockhall ? ? https://t.co/vnK7SE1uz2 pic.twitter.com/t0AMrbrWWi — eurythmics (@Eurythmics) May 4, 2022

The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles before airing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max at a later date.