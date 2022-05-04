  1. Home
  2. News

Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie Lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Class [Photos]

May 04, 2022 9:24 PM PST

This morning, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced its class of 2022 inductees, which features Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon. As the news has made the rounds, some of the honorees have taken to social media to offer reactions.

Dolly wrote in a post, “I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor. Love, Dolly.”

The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles before airing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max at a later date.

Share This Post

Tags:Rock and Roll Hall of Fame