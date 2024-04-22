Eminem Celebrates 16 Years of Sobriety, Shows Off His New Chip | lovebscott.com

Eminem is celebrating 16 years of sobriety.

via: ET Online

The “Godzilla” rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to share his latest accomplishment in his sobriety journey: his 16-year chip.

The 51-year-old entertainer’s post showed him holding out his hand with the silver Alcoholics Anonymous coin celebrating the milestone with the number 16 inside a triangle, representing the three pillars of the organization — unity, service and recovery.

Eminem — whose real name is Marshall Mathers — opted not to caption the photo, letting the chip speak for itself. However, his post was met with an outpouring of love and support from some of his friends and fans.

Eminem’s longtime music manager and business partner Paul Rosenberg was among those cheering the rapper on, commenting, “Sweet 16. So proud of you.”

His brother, Nathan “Nate” Mathers, also replied, writing, “Greatest Influence and Mentor.”

The “Rap God” artist suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2007 after years of struggling with addiction to Vicodin and Valium.

Speaking with Men’s Journal in 2015, Eminem explained that he managed to get clean, in part, when he replaced addiction with exercise, specifically running.

“When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober,” he explained at the time. “Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect.”

“It’s easy to understand how people replace addiction with exercise,” he added. “One addiction for another, but one that’s good for them.”