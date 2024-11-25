Elon Musk’s Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Reportedly Makes Sensational Claim Billionaire Is Blocking Her From Seeing Their Kids

BY: LBS STAFF Published 7 mins ago

The couple dated from 2018 to 2022 and welcomed three kids.

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Grimes is claiming the controversial billionaire is preventing her from seeing their children.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former couple have been battling it out ever since their split, which has led Musk to allegedly keep their three kids from the Canadian singer.

Musk and Grimes, real name Clare Boucher, dated from 2018 to 2022, and welcomed three children: sons X Æ A-Xii and Techno Mechanicus, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl.

While their breakup dispute has since been settled, no details have been made revealed. However, Grimes took to X to shine some light on what has allegedly occurred behind-the-scenes between the exes.

She shared: “Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers’ rights having my Instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or IQ/ strategy experience).”

The 36-year-old continued: “All the while I didn’t see one of my babies for five months. And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.”

Musk previously sued for for custody of their children in Texas, where his businesses are headquartered. Grimes then counter-sued, filing a “petition to establish parental relationship” in a California court.

Grimes claimed the CEO of Tesla was withholding access to their three little ones and even prevented them from seeing their terminally ill maternal grandmother. A Travis County Clerk confirmed that the Texas dispute had been settled.

The fight left Grimes “bankrupt”, according to the star, as she was unable to make new music.

Earlier this summer, Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, also accused the 53-year-old of keeping his children away from the rest of the family.

Garossino tagged Musk and shared that the children were supposed to visit their 93-year-old great-grandmother in Canada, but the controversial star allegedly interfered with the plans.

The drama increased when Musk took his oldest son, X Æ A-12, to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremonies.

Grimes’ mother tweeted at Musk: “Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother. They were expected here in Canada.”

Garossino asked Musk, who is the richest man in the world, to “honor your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great-grandmother before she passes”.

She pleaded: “Please Elon, I beg you. This is so painful for my mother, and concerning for the kids. Time is of the essence now.”

Meanwhile, Musk has kept himself busy hanging out with the President-elect, Donald Trump, for the last couple of months.

As a reward, Trump appointed Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head what he’s calling the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a position that will have the duo attempt to slash billions in government waste.

However, Trump and Musk’s relationship may not have a bright future.

Body language expert Judi James warned chaos might follow if Musk “refuses to ‘back down from this political honeymoon period”, noting how “Trump is not a natural ‘sharer’ in terms of a center stage”.

James also pointed out a “parent-child dynamic” as Trump, 78, seemingly tried to assert his dominance by giving Musk a pat on the back while he was talking.

via: RadarOnline.com