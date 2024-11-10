Elon Musk’s Estranged Trans Daughter Reportedly Leaving America Following Trump’s Win As She Has No ‘Future’ in Country

BY: LBS STAFF Published 50 seconds ago

Elon Musk’s trans daughter is reportedly planning on fleeing the United States.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Vivian Jenna Wilson, who does not have a relationship with her controversial father, is planning on leaving the country following Donald Trump’s victory on election night.

The 20-year-old wrote on Threads on Wednesday night: “I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States.”

She added: “Even if he’s only in office for four years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Wilson – who is one of six kids Musk shares with his first wife, Justine Wilson – has battled with her father in the past, even accusing the Tesla CEO of being an absent parent who was unaccepting of her transition.

During a 2023 chat with biographer Walter Isaacson, Musk raged against the chi-chi Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in California, and claimed they infected Wilson with the “woke mind virus”.

The 53-year-old said at the time: “She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil.”

In an interview with conservative pundit Jordan Peterson, Musk also claimed he had “lost my son” and that Wilson was “dead”.

However, Wilson did not back down at all, quickly responding to her father’s comments during an interview on NBC News and calling the billionaire “cruel” and “cold”.

Wilson also claimed Musk harassed her as a young child over her effeminate traits.

She recalled: “I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don’t remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high.

“He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic.”

In 2022, Wilson officially cut ties with Musk after a judge signed off on her dropping her father’s last name.

The court order stated Wilson — born Xavier Alexander Musk — would receive a new birth certificate as Vivian Jenna Wilson. The judge also wrote wrote, “… the gender of the Petitioner is changed from male to female.”

Musk did not show up for the court matter.

The businessman was a notable figure during Trump’s 2024 campaign, even making an appearance during the former reality star’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

Musk was also investigated by the Department of Justice after he promised to award a daily gift of $1million for people who reeled in others to sign a petition — helping him identify likely Trump voters in the process.

Philadelphia district attorney Lawrence Krasner attempted to block the contest ahead of the election, calling it an “illegal lottery”.

However, on Monday, Pennsylvania judge Angelo Foglietta ruled Musk’s sweepstakes could continue and did not deem it as illegal.

