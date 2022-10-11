Elon Musk Got In Touch With Kanye West To Express ‘Concerns’ About The Anti-Semitic Tweet

After months of uncertainty regarding the future of Twitter’s ownership, earlier this month, Elon Musk reportedly agreed to buy the social media company for the original $44-billion purchase price. Now he’s getting a jump on keeping the platform clean, as he’s apparently talked to Kanye West about a recent controversial tweet.

via: Page Six

“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” the tech mogul, 51, tweeted on Monday.

Musk – who has built a friendship with West, 45, over the years – previously welcomed the “Gold Digger” rapper back to the platform on Saturday shortly after Instagram suspended his account for anti-Semitic posts the night prior.

West hopping on Twitter marked the first time he’s utilized the app since November 2020, around the time he went on a tirade against ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner.

Musk is just one of many celebrities who have addressed West’s behavior amid ongoing backlash for the controversial posts.

It’s been a busy past week or so for West, so much so that he decided to chronicle it himself with a 30-minute documentary, titled Last Week. Among many other things, the film features some new music and a video of West in a meeting with Adidas executives, where he seemingly shows them pornography.