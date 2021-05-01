Elliot Page Shares Details About Coming Out as Trans and ‘Live-Saving’ Experience in New Interview With Oprah

Elliot Page sat down with Oprah ffor his first TV interview since coming out as a trans man in December.

via Complex:

The 34-year-old actor also shared details on his top surgery in the interview, which premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. Page described the surgical procedure as “such a freeing, freeing experience,” per BBC. He continued, “Not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it’s been life-saving and it’s the case for so many people. And because there is such an attack on trans healthcare right now, when already there’s such lack of access.” The surgery has allowed Page to “feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time.”

He also discussed how he shared the news of his transition at a critical time when the trans community has come up against resistance as U.S. state laws have prohibited young trans people from getting particular medical treatments. “In this time we’re in right now and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative,” Page said.

He also shared the joys that transitioning has given him, even simple things like wearing his clothes. “It’s getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked,” Page explained.

In March, he gave his first interview with Time Magazine, on which he was the cover star. In the conversation, he discussed how the pandemic helped him “fully become” himself and he also explained that the “discomfort” he felt within his body still hadn’t vanished when he came out as gay in 2014. In the acting world, Page is known for his roles in Juno, Inception, the X-Men series, and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. In his personal life, he also recently divorced his partner, choreographer Emma Portner, at the beginning of the year.

You can watch Oprah’s full interview with Elliot on Apple TV, but check out a clip below.

Oprah interviewing Elliot Page ? pic.twitter.com/L0WbabMtUO — dylan / jack (@txrdisparrow) April 28, 2021