Ellen DeGeneres’s UK Mansion ‘Floods’ Just Weeks After She Fled the US ‘Due to Donald Trump’s Presidential Win’

BY: Walker

Published 25 mins ago

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi moved thousands of miles from their home in the U.S. just weeks ago.

DeGeneres’s new life in the quaint English countryside has gone dramatically wrong – after her dream home was swamped by astonishing flooding just days after she moved in.

The talk show superstar is living in an idyllic multi-million pound farmhouse in the Cotswolds after deciding to emigrate from the US in protest at Donald Trump’s election win.

But rather than enjoying a pastoral retreat, Ellen, 66, and her wife Portia De Rossi, 51, have been left at the mercy of raging floods which have engulfed their new multi-million pound mansion, MailOnline can reveal.

Dramatic images show the couple’s 43-acre property in the Cotswolds has become swamped in a torrent of flood water following the devastating impact of Storm Bert.

The couple were left virtually marooned just days after moving into their new home after a tributary of the River Thames which runs beside the property broke its banks.

It came after the area was battered by days of torrential rain and winds of up to 80mph.

Roads surrounding the hideaway have been left impassable after being deluged in five feet of water – leaving locals trapped in their homes.

One stricken resident who lives near the couple said: ‘The flood waters are rising by the hour. This is the worst I have seen it in years.’

via: Daily Mail

