Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ tWitch’s Co-Workers ‘Shaken’ by His Apparent Suicide & Say Tragedy is ‘Completely Out of Character’

tWitch’s was loved by many and his death is impacting many today.

The apparent suicide of Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ tWitch was “completely out of character” and has left his coworkers “shaken”, a source exclusively told The US Sun.

A colleague of the beloved DJ said that his apparent suicide has sent shockwaves through former staffers at The Ellen Degeneres Show.

“This is a shock,’ the former coworker told The US Sun exclusively. “He was a massive part of Ellen’s team – he was part of the family.”

“No one can ever understand why someone would do this, but this is completely out of character for him. I’m at a loss for words.

“We are all trying to process what has happened.”

tWitch, whose real name was Stephen Boss, died at a Los Angeles hotel on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office.

Boss’ wife Allison Holker ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday, sources told TMZ.

Allison, 34, was apparently frantic because he had left home without his car, which she said was unlike him.

Police reportedly got a call a short time later for a shooting at an LA hotel.

Officers found father-of-three Boss, who also held producer credits on the Ellen DeGeneres show, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His shocking death comes just days after Boss and Allison celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Boss shared several photos from their wedding and captioned it, “Happy anniversary my love #9years” along with a string of heart emojis.

His final post before his death was a sweet video of him and Allison dancing in front of their Christmas tree at home on Sunday.

Boss captioned it: “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my love.”

Boss married Allison – who he met on So You Think You Can Dance – in 2013 and they have two children together, Maddox, six, and Zaia, three. He later adopted Allison’s daughter Weslie, 14.

Last month, they had discussed having more children during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Allison said at the time, “I think we’d love to start trying for another one,” and Stephen added: “It’s a constant conversation.”

