'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Announces Sanaa Hamri as Part of All-Female Slate of Directors for Season 2

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is returning for season 2 with three incredible female directors.

Sanaa Hamri, Charlotte Brändström, and Louise Hooper will each be at the helm of multiple episodes.

via Amazon:

Brändström directed two highly acclaimed episodes for Season 1 of The Rings of Power, which has been viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide and has been an unprecedented global success as the top Original series for Prime Video. She will be directing four episodes for the forthcoming season and will also serve as co-executive producer for the series. Hamri and Hooper will each be directing two episodes for Season 2. Brändström and Hamri also have overall deals with Amazon Studios.

Congrats to each of these powerful women for bringing ‘TLOTR’ vision to life. Learn more about them below!

Charlotte Brändström is an award-winning director and graduate of the directing program at the American Film Institute. She recently finished directing a pilot for Netflix Sweden titled The Unlikely Murder, and her other directing credits for television include The Outsider for HBO; Jupiter’s Legacy, The Witcher, and Away for Netflix; The Man in the High Castle for Prime Video; and Outlander and Counterpart for Starz. She also directed the entirety of two European limited series: Conspiracy of Silence for Viaplay and Disparue for FR2, and has also directed over 30 feature films, miniseries, and movies-of-the-week. Additionally, Brändström is an international Emmy award nominee for Julie, Chevalier de Maupin. Upcoming projects include The Continental with Mel Gibson for Starz, The Consultant with Christoph Waltz for Prime Video, and Sh?gun for FX.

Sanaa Hamri is a renowned film, television, music video, and commercial director from Tangier, Morocco. She recently completed executive producing and directing The Wheel of Time’s second season for Prime Video. Previously, Hamri was executive producer/director for FOX’s hit series Empire, and her other episodic television directing credits include Shameless, Rectify, Nashville, Elementary, Glee, and Desperate Housewives. Hamri is also an acclaimed music video director, and has collaborated with numerous hip-hop/R&B musicians including Prince, Common, Lenny Kravitz, Rhianna, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, and Mary J. Blige. She has also won an NAACP Image Award for India.Arie’s “Little Things” video, as well as an MTV VMA for Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass.” In addition, Hamri directed Mariah Carey’s sold-out five arena concert documentary, The Adventures of Mimi, and has also directed the feature films Something New, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, and Just Wright.

Louise Hooper is an acclaimed British drama director, known for the four-part limited thriller Flesh and Blood, starring Imelda Staunton and Stephen Rea; and Cheat, the 4-part drama starring Molly Windsor. Her additional directing credits include the first season finale of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, The Witcher, Inside No. 9, and Treason. Hooper began her career directing BBC Arts documentaries, working with David Lynch, Helmut Newton, Arthur Miller, David Attenborough, and Björk, and has also received a BAFTA nomination for directing Our Gay Wedding: The Musical.