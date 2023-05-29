Elizabeth Olsen Advises Actors Considering a Marvel Role Not to Sign Multi-Movie Deals

Elizabeth Olsen is offering a solid piece of advice for actors who have the chance to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a guest appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast Thursday to promote her new limited series Love & Death, Elizabeth spoke from her own experience on the topic.

“Just give them one — that’s what I say,” she told host Josh Horowitz.

Expanding her point on Thursday, Elizabeth shared, “Let’s say you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this was the most fun I’ve ever had, and I love this character so much I want to do it again,’ you now have more creative control for the next one.”

“Don’t tell [David] Galluzzi that,” she quipped with a laugh of Marvel’s “business affairs” executive.

With everything happening with the WGA and potential SAG strike, this is sage advice.