In Elder Rapper News: Jim Jones Appears to Diss Pusha-T While Rapping Over Clipse Beat

46-year-old rapper Jim Jones is apparently in a feud with Pusha-T — who’s also pushing 50.

Earlier this week, one of Pusha’s unreleased songs was featured in Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Fashion Show and it contained an apparent diss towards Jim — and now Jim is dissing back.

On Friday, a video surfaced online of someone recording Capo rapping to a hanging microphone on what appeared to be a New York City sidewalk. Viewers can hear Jones drop a few bars that many think he’s directing at King Push.

“You want beef n***as, whatchu want Arby’s or the Big Mac?/When we drive through, we drive-by in the car with the big macs./That last shit you dropped was garbage take that shit back,” Jim rapped in the video.

Jones also seemingly referenced Push’s brother No Malice and Clipse’s 2002 song “What Happened To That Boy.” Another hint that has fans thinking Jim Jones is taking shots is that he’s rapping over the same beat that was featured in the Clipse’s new song premiered at the Louis Vuitton show.

The tension between Pusha T and Jim Jones has picked up in recent weeks. The Virginia native had seemingly dissed his New York rival on the new song premiered at Pharrell’s fashion show for comments Jones made during an interview in April about Push not being a top 50 rapper.

Jim Jones shared a video of himself laughing and seemingly referencing Pusha T’s 2013 album My Name Is My Name shortly after the song made its rounds on the internet.

“Let me know if they serious cause my name is my name #Capo,” he wrote before adding in his Instagram Stories, “Let me know when they really ready.”

The Bronx-raised MC touched on the alleged attack once more in an Instagram video where he said Pusha’s bars weren’t even a “Top 50 verse.”

“That was not a top 50 verse. Not at all. Still not in my top 50,” Capo said while adding in the caption, “That verse did not make the list champ, it was cute.”

Why? This is so…unnecessary.

