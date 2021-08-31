Elaine Welteroth is Leaving ‘The Talk’ After One Season

Elaine Welteroth won’t be returning to The Talk for CBS’ daytime talk show’s upcoming season as she shifts her focus on other projects.

via: Page Six

A source told us on Tuesday that, “Elaine is out at ‘The Talk.’ They are expected to announce it today.”

“The Talk” executive producers subsequently confirmed to Deadline in a statement: “We wish Elaine all the best. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily.” They added, “Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated.”

The move comes after a controversy ousted Sharon Osbourne in March, and Carrie Ann Inaba also recently said she was leaving the daytime talk show.

Sources told us that the infamous race row incident that forced Osbourne out the door at the show was a factor in Welteroth’s exit.

Osbourne left “The Talk” two weeks after a heated argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood that concerned Osbourne defending her pal, Piers Morgan, and comments he’d made about Meghan Markle on his own UK show.

“There was a lot of tension, particularly when Osbourne[‘s camp allegedly] leaked a tape of Elaine comforting her after the incident. People thought [Welteroth] was playing both sides of the fence, and there was a [general] consensus that she threw CBS under the bus,” the source said.

