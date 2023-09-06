Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross to Star in Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Four decades into his career, Eddie Murphy is trying something new.

via: BET

Veteran comedian Murphy is set to star in his first-ever holiday movie with Primetime Emmy award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross as his wife in Prime Video’s new film, “Candy Cane Lane,” set to debut later this December.

According to its plot, the film is a “holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest,” according to an official synopsis.

This project will also mark a reunion for Murphy, director Reginald Hudlin, and producer Brian Grazer, marking their first collaboration since their work together on the 1992 film “Boomerang.”

“I can’t wait for the world to see ‘Candy Cane Lane,’” Hudlin said in a statement about the upcoming film. “I’ve wanted to make a Christmas movie my whole life, but I wanted to do something fresh and surprising. Eddie Murphy and this hilarious cast really bring the funny, it’s super Christmas-y, and it will hit you right in the feels.”

Murphy last appeared in Netflix’s “You People,” and was in talks to play Inspector Clouseau in the next adaptation of the detective comedy “The Pink Panther.”

“Candy Cane Lane” cast includes Thaddeus J. Mixson, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, and many more. The movie hits Prime Video on December 1.

According to an official synopsis.

“After Chris (Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town,” the synopsis reads. “At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.”