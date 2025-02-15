Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson Doubles Down on Taylor Swift Hate at Super Bowl Parade Despite Backlash

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles player CJ Gardner-Johnson had some choice words for Swifties.

The Super Bowl 2025 champion — who once played alongside Jason Kelce, whose brother Travis Kelce dates the superstar — wore a sweatshirt to the team’s victory parade on Friday, Feb. 14 that read: “Swifties can LIX my balls.”

C.J. Gardner Johnson with a message to the Swifties at the #Eagles Super Bowl parade… pic.twitter.com/EwiC46Cb0z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2025

This followed a post on Monday, Feb. 10 in which Gardner-Johnson posted an Instagram Story mocking Travis, insinuating he should have stayed with his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole rather than date Swift to win the Super Bowl.

The safety’s initial post led to a flood of backlash from fans on all sides, from Swifties to Eagles supporters. And in the days since, his mother’s restaurant in Florida has been inundated with negative reviews on Yelp.

Gardner’s controversial hoodie comes days after the “Fortnight” singer was booed when she appeared on the Jumbotron at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during the game on Sunday, Feb. 9.

via: People

Angry Swift fans decided to attack his mom’s Florida restaurant, Kings Grill, and even claimed to have called ICE on her as payback.

‘Yes, we’ve seen all the reviews. The joke is really on the Swifties and everyone entertaining the reviews because Kings Grill is closed,’ Johnson told TMZ.

‘There is really no backlash because we are in the process of selling Kings Grill anyways. It didn’t affect us one way or another.

‘I have friends who were sending me the screenshots. They were going, “Oh my god, look at this!” And the first thing everyone said was, “the Swifties have attacked”.

But she added she is, ‘going to be fine regardless of who posts what or says anything’.

Johnson suffered an onslaught of bad reviews about her Rockledge restaurant in the days following the big game down in New Orleans.

It received several one-star reviews, branding it ‘horrible’ and ‘underwhelming’ before Yelp issued a warning about unusual activity on the page.

