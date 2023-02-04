E-40 Donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's Music Department [Video]

On Friday (Feb. 3) morning, rapper E-40 donated $100,000 to Grambling State University’s music department.

via: Complex

The 55-year-old rapper and entrepreneur contributed $100,000 to his HBCU alma mater to support a number of the university’s music programs. Specifically, the money went to aid the school’s music department and the marching band. It also funded the creation of a recording studio, “so students can follow their dreams in music like he did,” a press release said.

Grambling State University then shocked E-40 by naming the studio after him, calling it the Earl “E-40” Stevens Sound Recording Studio.

The HBCU shared the news on their social media platforms. “We had a very special guest return to campus for Prez Says and to present a special donation to the university,” they captioned an Instagram video. “@e40 and @dr.nikkiroe combined forces to make this special moment happen and rename the recording studio in the Performing Arts Center to the Earl ‘E-40’ Stevens Recording Studio. It was our pleasure to have you back on campus #GramFam and we appreciate the impact your gift will have on our students.”