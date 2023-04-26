Dwyane Wade Reveals The Reason Behind Leaving Florida- "My Family Would Not Be Accepted Or Feel Comfortable There"

Dwyane Wade opened up about his decision to move from Florida.

via: Sport Illustrated

Now, he views it just like the old saying: “it’s a nice place to visit but I wouldn’t want to live there.”

In a recent interview with Rachel Nichols on her show “Headliners,” Wade said he left Florida for family reasons. He mainly cited his transgender daughter, 15-year-old Zaya.

“I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great,” said Wade, who was recently inducted to the Hall of Fame and considered the greatest player in Heat history. “Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

Wade and his family have lived in Los Angeles since his retirement in 2019. They are huge supporters of the LGBTQ community, which has been a target of Florida politicians recently.