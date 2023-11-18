Dwyane Wade Praises Fellow Father of a Trans Child Marlon Wayans for Showing ‘Unconditional Love’ to Son: ‘I Salute Him’

Marlon Wayans publicly supporting his transgender son and being open about his own learning process as a parent is earning him praise from other LGBTQ+ parents.

via: Variety

During an appearance earlier this month on “The Breakfast Club,” Wayans revealed that his next comedy special is inspired by his 23-year-old trans son, Kai.

“I talk about the transition ? not their transition, but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete and unconditional love and acceptance,” Wayans said. “I think there’s a lot of parents out there that need to have that message. I know, I’m dealing with it. It was a very painful situation for me.”

Wade, whose daughter Zaya is trans, praised Wayans when I caught up with him Thursday at the GQ Men of the Year party at Bar Marmont in West Hollywood.

“I think unconditional love allows us to step in and listen and learn of what we do not know and what we were not taught, especially in the Black community,” Wade said. “I salute Marlon for speaking out and speaking up about this experience with his child just the same way as I’ve done. We’re just the voices that are speaking for our kids right now before they get an opportunity to grab that microphone and speak for themselves. I salute him.”

Wade continued, “This is his experience and what he’s dealing with. He’s coming out selling it from his point of view. It’s great for fathers especially to speak on them from their point of view and how they had to handle it and deal with it.”

Zaya was 12 years old when she came out as trans. Since then, Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have become outspoken LGBTQ advocates.

Wade previously spoke to Variety in May 2022, offering advice for parents of trans children. “[Think of] the moment when you were in the hospital and you grabbed your daughter, and you looked at your daughter,” he said. “All the things that went through your mind and all the emotions that went through your mind. And how much love fills your heart at that moment. Don’t let that ever leave you, no matter what.”