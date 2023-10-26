Dwight Howard's Legal Battle Intensifies: Accuser's Police Report Surfaces, Detailing Alleged Assault [Photos]

Former NBA center Dwight Howard has denied sexual assault and battery allegations stemming from a July 2021 incident at his Georgia mansion.

via: Radar Online

Howard’s accuser filed a police report against the ex-NBA star months before filing a civil lawsuit.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the report filed by Stephen Harper which said Howard had sexually assaulted him on July 19, 2021.

The report, filed on July 15, 2022, listed Howard and another man named “Kitty” as the suspects. Harper listed himself as Howard’s ex-boyfriend.

As we first reported, earlier this year, Harper sued Howard for alleged assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

In his complaint, Harper claimed to have met the ex-Lakers star on Instagram in May 2021. Harper said they exchanged sexually explicit texts for weeks before Howard asked him to come over to his Georgia mansion.

Harper said he arrived at Howard’s home and the two started kissing in his bedroom. Less than an hour later, Harper claimed Howard left the room and returned with another party.

Harper said Howard introduced a man dressed as a woman who identified themselves as “Kitty.”

Howard’s accuser said he became uncomfortable. He claimed Howard forcibly performed oral sex on him without consent — and stopped when he realized Harper wasn’t enjoying it.

Later, Harper said Kitty was having sex with Howard when Howard forced him to perform oral sex on him.

As we first reported, this week, Howard demanded the lawsuit be thrown out. He admitted that he met Harper on social media with the intention of hooking up.

He said when Harper came over to his home, Harper was fully aware that Kitty was going to be present. He said the three of them engaged in “consensual sexual activity.”

Howard’s lawyer wrote, “The three agreed to touch one another and to engage in consensual sexual activity.”

Howard’s lawyer, Justin Bailey, told RadarOnline.com, “What was a private consensual encounter was made public for profit and Mr. Howard looks forward to bringing the truth to light in a court of law.”

Bailey ended, “Despite being an easy target due to the subject matter and his status as a celebrity, Mr. Howard chose to trust in the justice system and will rely on all future court filings to speak for themselves. “

In the police report filed by Harper, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Howard’s accuser presented a similar story as he did in his civil lawsuit.

The report read, “The victim stated he refused to participate but Howard still grabbed his penis. The victim stated he told him to stop but then Howard got demanding and pulled his pants down and stuck his penis into his mouth. Howard then placed his penis into the victim’s mouth while [Kitty] penetrated the victim from behind.”

“The victim stated he cried during the incident and that it stopped when Howard e——— into his mouth. The victim stated as he tried to leave, [Kitty] told him that if he said anything about what happened, someone would put a bullet in his head.”

A couple of days after speaking to Harper on the phone, police invited Howard’s accuser to the station for an interview.

The case was eventually closed after Harper failed to respond to the police.