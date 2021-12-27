Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises Mom with New Cadillac for Christmas [Video]

Dwayne Johnson gave his mother a heartfelt surprise this Christmas.

via: Page Six

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised his mom, Ata Johnson, with a brand-new Cadillac CT5 on Christmas morning.

A video shared on Instagram Saturday shows Ata, 73, bursting into tears after her actor son, 49, uncovers her eyes to reveal the white luxury sedan — complete with a giant red bow on top.

“Merry Christmas!” Dwayne’s two youngest daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, shout in the clip while helping out with the surprise reveal.

“This one felt good,” the movie star captioned the video and several photos. “Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today ???.

“She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy,” he added, joking that even his dog, Hobbs, wanted to “peep the new whip.”

The pictures shared by The Rock show his mom checking out her new ride. She can be seen with a huge smile on her face as she sits in the driver’s seat and then crying again in a snap taken of her through the windshield.

“I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life,” the former WWE star wrote. “I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she.”

Believe it or not, this wasn’t the only car that Dwayne gave away this year.

In November, the action star gave away his custom Ford F-150 Raptor to Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez at a screening of his latest film, “Red Notice.”

Dwayne said he wanted to do something “big” for one lucky fan, and after learning that Rodriguez was not only a vet but also taking care of his 75-year-old mom and providing support and meals to domestic violence survivors, he knew he had his guy.

A video shared to Instagram at the time showed Rodriguez dropping to his knees and crying after learning that the truck was now his.

“I have no words to express how blessed and grateful I am,” he captioned a photo of himself standing next to the massive pickup truck.

