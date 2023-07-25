Dwayne Johnson Makes 'Seven-Figure Donation' to SAG-AFTRA Amid Strike

SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance says that Dwayne Johnson’s ‘historic’ donation will help thousands of striking actors.

via: Complex

According to Variety, Johnson has made a seven-figure donation to the nonprofit, though the exact amount is being kept under wraps.

On July 13, when SAG-AFTRA announced the union was on strike, SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance and executive director Cyd Wilson, wrote a letter to 2,700 of the highest-earning actors who belong to the union, asking for financial assistance for the other 160,000 union members who need it.

Johnson’s team reached out to the foundation because he wanted to help, and he and Vance spoke on the phone.

“It was a love fest. It’s like, ‘Man, you’re stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it,’” Vance told the outlet. “This is him saying, ‘In such a time as this, I’m here and I’m not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.’ And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing.”

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation used the same method during the COVID-19 pandemic—issuing a letter to its wealthier members and opening-up emergency financial assistance for actors. The foundation grants give out up to $1,500 per member from its Emergency Financial Assistance Program. If an actor is in a more dire situation, then the nonprofit can dispense up to $6,000.

“What is amazing is that that one check is going to help thousands of actors keep food on their table, and keep their kids safe, and keep their cars running,” Wilson told Variety. “And it’s not lost on me that he’s very humble about this, but it is a way to get us started.”