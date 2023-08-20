Drug Dealer Responsible for Michael K. Williams' Death Sentenced

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin to actor and producer Michael K. Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced.

via: BET

Irvin Cartagena, 40, was one of four men charged with being part of a drug-trafficking ring that sold the deadly fentanyl-laced heroin to Williams. Another was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his involvement.

Cartagena pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin and other drugs, according to previous reporting from CNN.

“On September 5, 2021, Irvin Cartagena sold Michael K. Williams a fatal dose of heroin laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “Michael K. Williams tragically lost his life after using the drugs sold to him by Cartagena. Although their product had already claimed one life, Cartagena and his co-conspirators continued to sell potentially lethal fentanyl-laced heroin.”

“This Office will tenaciously continue our enforcement efforts against unscrupulous drug dealers who distribute poison and exacerbate the scourge of the fentanyl epidemic.”

In 2022, Williams’ nephew, Dominic Dupont, shared about finding his uncle’s lifeless body in his Brooklyn apartment on an episode of Red Table Talk.

“I went upstairs, opened up his door. It was quiet. Michael always played music. That wasn’t the case,” Dupont remembered.

“I stuck my head in and said, ‘Uncle Mike, are you in here?’ And I observed him… deceased. I immediately called 911, and they said, ‘Listen, do you want to start some compressions?’ And I said, ‘I’m telling you … he’s deceased. He’s gone. He’s cold.”

Williams was best-known for his role as Omar on “The Wire” and was nominated for five Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series, including one in 2021 for his role as Montrose Freeman on “Lovecraft Country.”