‘Drive With Swizz Beatz’ Docuseries To Premiere This Fall

“Drive with Swizz Beatz,” a new series featuring Swizz Beatz and his son Nasir Dean, will premiere on Hulu in November.

via: Vibe

The New York native has teamed up with Onyx Collective for Drive With Swizz Beatz, a new docuseries that examines cars and communities across the globe.

Set to debut on Nov. 16, the non-scripted series features the 44-year-old and his son, Nasir Dean (also known as Note Mercato) visiting various destinations and learning about the area’s distinctive car culture. The duo brings together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it’s like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone.

The father and son take trips to Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Japan, and Saudi Arabia across six episodes, released in full.

The official synopsis per The Wrap reads, “Life is all about drive and the will to succeed despite the odds. Nowhere is this more evident than in the wildly inventive and passionate world of car culture, where enthusiasts show off vastly different vehicles in a display not only of automotive ardor but also of their own personal success.”

It was first announced that Onyx Collective had acquired the project in August 2022.

Drive With Swizz Beatz is produced by Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith of Ty Ty and Jay Brown Productions, Raymond Garcia of Major TV, Emmet Dennis of Black Drive Originals, and Christian Sarabia of 51 Minds. The series streams exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.