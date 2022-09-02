Drew Sidora: I’d Cut These ‘RHOA’ Stars to Bring Back Cynthia, Porsha and Eva

What a difference a season makes! Last year fans were screaming for “boring” Drew to be cut from the cast, now Drew has thoughts who should be let go for next season.

via: Page Six

Drew Sidora wishes besties Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille would return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

And, as she tells Page Six exclusively, the Bravo star wouldn’t mind cutting a few current cast members to make room for the trio of show alums.

“Oh, that’s so easy,” she says when asked about who she’d replace. “The runner, track star Sanya [Richards-Ross] … she can just go back on that track and run a new race ‘cause this is not the one for her.”

Newcomer Richards-Ross, 37, entered “RHOA” via Sidora, but the former Olympian’s prodding questions about Sidora’s Drop It With Drew business resulted in a falling out.

Additionally, Richards-Ross’ alliance with series OG Shereé Whitfield — another frenemy of Sidora’s — did not help. Sidora clashed with Whitfield, 52, after the latter “Housewife’s” friend Fatum Alford spread unfounded gossip that Sidora’s husband, Ralph Pittman, is gay.

“ And then I would [cut] Shereé,” Sidora says of the fashion designer, who has taken several extended hiatuses from the show before signing on as a full-time cast member — yet again — for Season 14.

“It would be nothing new. Shereé comes for a season and then leaves, so it would just be kind of keeping in the tradition,” she continues. “And maybe we’ll see her next time.”

Both Bailey, 55, and Williams, 41, departed “Atlanta” after Season 13, Sidora’s first on the Bravo hit.

Although she never starred alongside Marcille in a full-time capacity, the “America’s Next Top Model” winner, 37, was Sidora’s conduit for her reality TV transition. (Marcille last appeared on “RHOA” as a guest in Season 13.)

“ Honestly, people don’t even know. I knew Cynthia through Eva. I’ve known Eva since [when I lived in] LA and we were on ‘The Game’ together,” says the actress.

“And when I came out to Atlanta, she invited me to Cynthia’s opening for her wine cellar. That’s when she introduced me to Cynthia,” adds Sidora, who was introduced to the rest of the group by Bailey.

“ All my girls are gone … I would definitely love for all of them to come back. It would be awesome.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

At this point RHOA, needs a major shake up. Similar to what RHONY is during, bring in all new girls.