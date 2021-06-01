DreamDoll Receives 'So Much Love And Comfort' After Coming Out As Bisexual [Photo]

DreamDoll reveals she’s bisexual in Pride month post.

via: AceShowbiz

The “Different” spitter shared on Instagram a slew of racy pictures featuring her naked while on top of a white fake horse. The horse, however, had been painted in rainbow colors to match the Pride Month. “Happy Pride Month,” the rapper wrote alongside rainbow emojis, before adding, “I’m proud to announce that im Bisexual [double heart emoji].”

Following the coming out, fans and friends offered support in the comment section. Brittany Banks wrote, “top tier.” Meanwhile, Dreezy playfully commented, “Sis we knew.”

One fan added, “I assumed this already , y’all see how I said ‘ASSUMED’ you never ‘know’ someone was gay you just highly assume it until they come out it’s on their time not yours !!! YASS to you.” Loving the information, another fan also wrote, “Be my girlfriend.”

The support apparently doesn’t only come from her Instagram followers. Fans on Twitter also swarmed her with love as she gushed in a tweet, “I’ve been getting so much love and comfort in my dms. I love it here [a heart emoji].”

Back in 2018, DreamDoll discussed about sexual orientation in an interview with DJ Smallz. “I love bad b****es and beautiful women and big butts and beautiful faces,” the raptress said at the time. Despite that, she noted, “But for the most part, I can only see myself dating a guy. No, I’m not bisexual, but I like beautiful women, like, you know.”

Congrats DreamDoll for living her truth.