Dramatic Video Shows Delta Plane Crash Landing in Toronto and Bursting into Flames Before Flipping Upside Down

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Investigators probing Monday afternoon’s Delta Flight 4819 plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport are piecing together what caused the dramatic incident.

The footage, widely shared on the Today show and elsewhere, shows the plane seemingly descending like normal with its landing gear down before hitting the ground hard and then almost immediately starting to tilt to the right as fire begins to pour from its back half.

As it continues to skid across the ground, the plane begins to flip over until it is completely upside down, the crash video shows.

Advertisement

The incident is under investigation; further details about what caused it have not been released — although the new video appears to indicate some major problem during landing.

There were 80 people on the plane at the time, Delta has said: 76 passengers and four crew.

All of them were evacuated and there were more than a dozen injuries, but no one died.

“We were upside down hanging like bats,” one passenger, Peter Koukov, later told CNN.

Advertisement

“The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site.”

Aviation experts have been praising the the successful evacuation of the plane.

“The scenes from Toronto yesterday are truly shocking, but thanks to well-executed safety procedures, everyone survived and was evacuated safely,” Capt. Chris Pohl wrote on Instagram. “This is a testament to the rigorous training and preparedness of aviation professionals.”

Phol continued to give reassurance in his post that “thanks to “continuous advancements in technology, training, and regulation,” flying has “never been safer.”

Advertisement

“That said, safety is never something we take for granted,” he wrote.

via: People