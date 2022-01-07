Drakeo the Ruler's Mother Asks Court for Access to His Estate So She Can Afford His Funeral

Drakeo the Ruler’s family is hoping to use the rapper’s money to pay for his funeral.

via: Revolt

The slain rapper’s mother, Darrylene Corniel, can’t afford the burial service she has planned for her son, which she estimates will cost just under $52,000.

Therefore, Corniel submitted documents this week asking a court for permission to access her late son’s assets. In the documents, Corniel said she estimates Drakeo’s assets to be worth at least $2 million, some of which she can use to cover his funeral costs.

In the documents, Corniel said she needs to access the funds to lay her son to rest with “dignity, style and grace.” She also explained that she needs the money soon so she can set a date for the funeral, as bookings for funeral homes are quickly filling up due to the increase in COVID-19 deaths.

As reported by REVOLT, Drakeo was stabbed to death last month while backstage at the Once Upon a Time Festival. His mother previously said she plans to file a lawsuit against the festival venue and its security for failing to protect her son.

“They let all these people in and you’re not supposed to have all these people backstage. And your security is supposed to be in place,” she told Rolling Stone. “You had more people come in than you were supposed to. And you allowed them to jump my son. You didn’t protect my son… Someone has to be held accountable.”

Corniel also vowed to get justice for Drakeo, who was stabbed in front of his brother, Ralfy the Plug.

“I need this to be out there. I need people to know… and I do want justice for my son,” she said. “I do believe that justice will be served. I will not rest until justice is served.”

Drakeo was stabbed in the neck and died on Dec. 19 when he was backstage at Los Angeles’ Once Upon a Time Festival. Following his death, his mother said she was planning to file a lawsuit.