Drake Will Take Over Wireless Festival 2025 As Its Sole Headliner Across Each Day

Drake’s international performance plans are just getting started.

On Sunday (Feb. 16), the annual U.K. music event revealed that the 38-year-old superstar rapper will close out all three nights of the festival’s 20th anniversary.

“For our 20th anniversary… Drake will headline all THREE nights with three different setlists,” Wireless Festival shared on Instagram, alongside a poster.

The festival returns to London’s Finsbury Park from July 11-13, with Drake performing alongside a variety of guest artists each night and offering a unique setlist for every appearance.

The Toronto MC’s opening night on Friday (July 11) will feature Drizzy alongside PartyNextDoor and special guest Summer Walker. On Saturday (July 12), the 6 God returns with mystery guest “The Mandem,” while Sunday (July 13) will see Drake perform with Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel.

This will mark Drake’s first U.K. performances in six years.

The full lineup for the 2025 edition of Wireless Festival will be revealed at a later date. General ticket sales begin on Feb. 19 at 12 p.m. GMT at wirelessfestival.co.uk.

Drake is currently celebrating the release of his new collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which dropped on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) and is already breaking records on Apple Music.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U is Drizzy’s first full album since 2023’s For All the Dogs, which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It’s also his first major project since his highly publicized rap feud with Kendrick Lamar, which saw K. Dot take aim at the Toronto superstar during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 9, performing his Billboard Hot 100-topping diss track “Not Like Us” in front of more than 100 million viewers.

About 24 hours after its release, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U broke the record for the biggest R&B/soul album in Apple Music’s history by first-day streams worldwide.

The 21-track album, with a 74-minute runtime, follows PartyNextDoor’s P4, released in 2024.

Drake and PartyNextDoor have long demonstrated their strong chemistry on tracks like “Come and See Me,” “Recognize,” “Members Only,” “Loyal,” “Preach,” “Since Way Back,” and others.

