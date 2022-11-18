Drake Ties With Jay-Z For A ‘Billboard’ Chart Record, Thanks To ‘Her Loss’

It looks like all of the unconventional forms of promotion for Drake’s new album — a parody SNL performance, a spoof Howard Stern interview, a fake Vogue cover, a phony NPR Tiny Desk — were worth it.

via: Hype Beast

Drake has officially tied JAY-Z‘s record for most No. 1 albums on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

The chart-topping debut of Her Loss, Drizzy and 21 Savage‘s collaborative album, on both the R&B/Hip-Hop and Billboard 200 charts gives the OVO Records founder his 14th No. 1 entry on the former list. He and JAY-Z now both share the title of most No. 1s among rappers, male artists and solo artists, with only The Temptations’ record of 17 No. 1 albums above them.

Her Loss debuted with a total of 404,000 equivalent album units in its first week, and set the record for the largest week for a hip-hop/R&B album in 2022 so far and the fourth-largest streaming week for any album in history with 513.56 million on-demand official streams of the tracks.