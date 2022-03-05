Drake Takes Legal Action Against Stalker After Bizarre Email About A Bullet In The Head, ‘Bitch’

Drake has filed a temporary restraining order against a woman he claims has been stalking his Hidden Hills, Calif., home for years.

via: HipHopDX

As reported by TMZ, who obtained Drizzy’s legal docs, the rap star’s lawyer Larry Stein filed for a temporary restraining order against 29-year-old Mesha Collins, who in April of 2017 was arrested at Drake’s home in Hidden Hills.

According to the arrest docs obtained by RadarOnline, authorities claimed Collins had raided Drizzy’s fridge the night of her arrest, drank a bunch of refreshments and then locked herself in one of his rooms. She was convicted of trespassing, but Drizzy claims Collins went so far as to come back to his residence multiple times, and even threatened his life via a series of e-mails. One of the e-mails reportedly read the “In My Feelings” lyricist should “put a bullet through your head now bitch.”

If the temporary restraining order is granted the protection would extend to his son Adonis as well as his mother, Sandy Graham; and father, Dennis Graham.

Prior to the filing, Collins had previously filed a lawsuit against Drake for $4 billion, claiming defamation and invasion of privacy. RadarOnline reported the legal filing came after Collins’ arrest in 2017. Drake argued against the suit, saying he couldn’t have defamed Collins because he wasn’t even aware he was being sued.

“In April 2017, somebody broke into my Los Angeles home when I was not there. At the time of that incident, I was not told any details about the trespasser, including her name,” he wrote. “I understand that [Collins] filed a lawsuit against me in August 2021. When this lawsuit was filed and served on me, I learned that Plaintiff is the same person who broke into my house in Los Angeles in April 2017.”

Collins attempted to revive the lawsuit last month but was denied.

One year ago, Champagne Papi was forced to deal with another crazed fan, as a woman armed with a knife attempted to trespass onto his Toronto estate.