Drake Surprises Fan with $10,000 For Birthday [Photo + Video]

Drake has a generous spirit. With a net worth somewhere between $180 and $200 million, he’s one of the wealthiest rappers in the world.

The rapper gave one lucky fan the ultimate birthday gift by surprising him with $10,000. While vacationing in Turks and Caicos, the young fan happened to run into Drake. When he heard it was his birthday, Drizzy handed him a stack of cash. In video footage shared on Snapchat, Drake is seen hugging the birthday boy while his friends scream in disbelief.

Drake is known for his generosity. On Christmas Day, he drove through Toronto in a Maybach while handing out stacks of cash to unsuspecting people on the streets.

Money clearly ain’t a thing for the 6 God, who recently purchased a $70 million mansion in the Beverly Hills area. He is also listing his famed YOLO Estate and surrounding properties in Hidden Hills for $22.2 million.

While on vacation in Turks and Caicos, Drake also linked up with Jack Harlow. The “Nail Tech” rapper has often shared his love for Drake, who he once referred to as his “idol.”

Aubrey Graham out here spreading blessings.