Drake Slams Fan for Throwing Vape Onstage and Not ‘Taking Live Serious’ [Video]

Drake is not a fan of vapes.

via Page Six:

The “God’s Plan” rapper abruptly stopped his show Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, when a fan threw an electronic cigarette onstage.

“Did you throw a vape over here? Come on. Who threw this? Who threw the vape?” he can be heard asking the crowd in a TikTok video posted by the concert venue.

“There’s no way you’re taking life serious if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f–king Barclays Center. You got some real life evaluating to do.”

Drake then kicked the vape around the stage before picking it up to reveal to the audience that it was “lemon mint” flavored.

Yuck.