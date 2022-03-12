Drake Shows Off New Braids [Photos + Video]

Drake has donned many looks throughout his music career. Between the afro he rocked from his Take Care days to cutting it down and growing out his beard around If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and Views, Drake has never been afraid to switch it up.

via: Rap-Up

Drake returned from his vacation in Turks and Caicos sporting a brand new look. Taking to his Instagram Story, he showed off his newly-braided hair with a pair of pics, including one in his bathroom mirror. He also gave his millions of followers a closer look at his tightly-braided hair in a second pouty selfie.

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/wSL4nt32TE — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) March 12, 2022

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/8BuCuHsHR8 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) March 12, 2022

While on vacation, he linked up with Jack Harlow and surprised a fan for his birthday by giving him $10,000 in cash.

October’s Very Own is already getting back to work. While on SOUND 42 radio on SiriusXM, he announced that he’s planning a few upcoming shows in New York and Toronto. “They’re gonna be something different, something I’ve never done before,” said Drake, who described them as a “highly-interactive experience.”

Drake announces 2 shows in New York and Toronto ? pic.twitter.com/Ez1ngCeG4b — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) March 12, 2022

Social media reacted to Drizzy’s new ‘do. “We getting the R&B album from Drake’ngelo,” joked one fan on The Shade Room, while another dubbed him “Cornrow Papi.”

Others remarked over how he was able to braid his short hair. “Now wait cuz he had to have added some kanekalon for gripping,” read a comment.

Nah how drake grow braids in 3 business days — Bobby D’Usse (@Ace_VenTURNUP) March 12, 2022

Wait Drake got braids. TAKE CARE 2 already a classic lol — DonArtistry (@TheMindOfEli_) March 12, 2022

Drake done got braids like Adonis. I can’t even. — Jonathan Majors Red Beanie ?? (@emayereyeessay) March 12, 2022

A lace front king https://t.co/Q6WvydwsKO — Auntie Mia (@music2miiears) March 12, 2022

Drake's brain if he ends up sneezing with them Shemar Moore braids in his head: pic.twitter.com/ieQOj7kpes — Thin Poppa Pump |?| (@MillyBeamen) March 12, 2022

once i get drake wig lady and his bbl surgeon i will be unstoppable — zae | industry plant (@ItsZaeOk) March 12, 2022

Drake is half white, says nigga, and now has braids. When Adonis grows up and becomes Chet hanks, don’t ask why. — Devonté Lovato ? (@vontenyc) March 12, 2022

Lmfaooo his scalp gotta be in pain pic.twitter.com/sUvsaGC1ku — Young Black Man (@ThatsJustJosh_) March 12, 2022