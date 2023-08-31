Drake Set Up A Scavenger Hunt On His Website, Apparently For Fans To Win Free ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ Tickets

There are several reasons why Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage has been one of this summer’s hottest tickets. Bras are flying everywhere. Drake is teasing his For All The Dogs album. LeBron James, J. Cole, SZA have made appearances. Drake added to the intrigue on Tuesday, August 29, when his website temporarily morphed into a scavenger hunt.

via: HotNewHipHop

“Letters are hidden in every room in the house. Find all the letters and enter the word below,” some text on the website reads. It asked fans to travel around the various pages of the artist’s website looking for secret letters that assembled a code. It’s not the first time the “Search & Rescue” rapper had done something similar. The last time he set up a website exploration event it was to give fans the opportunity to win free tickets and that seems to be the case once again.

Fans online who managed to crack the code reported just that. According to a few Twitter users who managed to get in, the website gives you the opportunity to enter a drawing for tickets to Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour. Including tonight’s show in Vancouver, the tour has 24 stops left on its remaining run. The tour wraps up in Columbus on October 9. While specific details on the giveaway haven’t emerged yet, it seems that some lucky fans who took part in the online search could be rewarded with the chance to see one of the shows.

Drake Gives Away Free Tour Tickets With Website Scavenger Hunt pic.twitter.com/g06kM9IkJA — 93 Till Infinity Media (@planet_aviation) August 30, 2023