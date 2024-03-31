Drake Seemingly Pokes Fun At Joe Budden Following Recent Podcast Comments | lovebscott.com

Joe Budden says he thinks that Drake is getting paid to promote Sexyy Red as the two have posted themselves hanging out on social media numerous times in recent months. Discussing the relationship between the two on his podcast, Budden remarked: “You think he just likes being around Sexyy Red that much? I could name some more people. And this is what I don’t understand about you f*cking Drake stans.”

via: Rap-Up

It’s been a long week for Drake, who’s currently at the center of widespread diss discourse following Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse. While fans eagerly await the rapper’s response to the Compton emcee’s jabs on a record, the Toronto native has been active on social media.

On Saturday (March 30) night, the “God’s Plan” artist shared a photo of Joe Budden on his Instagram Story with the caption, “What’s the vibes, NY?” Although there was seemingly nothing wrong with the post per se, many fans saw it as Drake poking fun at the podcaster for his recent remarks.

In an episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast” released on Thursday (March 28), Budden argued that Drake doesn’t have it in him to respond to Lamar. Specifically, he highlighted “Rich Baby Daddy” from For All The Dogs as an indicator of where the Toronto native is musically.

“I think we’ll hear some subs or some jabs on features. Drake is on tour; Cole is in album mode. I think Cole is pretty respectable,” Budden stated. “I don’t believe that Drake is going to rap at the level he was rapping at when he was [responding to diss records]… ‘Shake that a** for Drake and shake that a** for me.’ It ain’t time for that now.”

He continued, “You think he just likes being around Sexyy Red this much? I could name some more people. This is what I don’t understand about you f**king Drake stans. My original beef — music beef — is, ‘D**n, the people are a fan of the lyricism, and introspective s**t, and all the s**t he did coming up, we were no longer getting that.’ That’s been my very consistent beef.”

Budden and Drake’s issues seemingly stemmed from the former saying that For All The Dogs saw the artist “rapping for the children.”