Drake Responds To Claims That 'Scorpion' Is His Worst Album [Video]

Drake has had some serious hits throughout his career.

via: Rap-Up

Despite all his success, there are some who continue to question his catalog. A TikToker recently sparked a debate by claiming that Drake has not released a classic album. The topic was discussed on the “Shots Taken” podcast where the hosts argued over his worst project, with one suggesting that it was Scorpion.

“That shit was overlooked. That shit was bomb,” countered one of the hosts. “If you compare [Scorpion] to other artists, this was probably still a better album.”

Surprisingly, October’s Very Own popped in the comments to defend his 2018 album. He listed all the slaps on the 25-track set including “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” “Nice for What,” “Nonstop,” “Jaded,” “Is There More,” “Sandra’s Rose,” “That’s How You Feel,” and “Emotionless.”

“Slappppps on [Scorpion Emoji],” Drake added.

Scorpion, Drake’s fifth studio album, was released on June 29, 2018. Seven singles charted in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, with three hitting No. 1 including “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What,” and “In My Feelings.”

Drake is now gearing up for a new era. On Friday, he dropped his latest single “Search & Rescue,” which contains a controversial clip of Kim Kardashian discussing her divorce from Kanye West.

He will perform all his slaps when he hits the road on his “It’s All a Blur” tour with 21 Savage this summer. The North American arena trek kicks off June 16 in New Orleans and runs through September.