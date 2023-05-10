Drake Labels New Generation “Weak” After Cringey Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz Press Conference [Video]

An amateur boxer attempted to make a name for himself by testing Nate Diaz’s patience during the press conference with Jake Paul, which Drake labeled weak.

via: HipHopDX

The first pre-fight press conference took place at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday (May 9). During the event, an employee for Paul’s Betr Media company verbally attacked Diaz and his brother Nick while asking a question.

“Nate, I’m actually a boxer myself and I’ve been trying to get into this undercard,” he began. “I’m just wondering if I could fight your brother, Nick. If he’s anything like you, I think I’d beat his fucking ass.”

After a long pause, Diaz replied: “Brother, what’re you just gonna walk away on the streets or some shit? You know all my homeboys see you right now. That was stupid, huh? … Stupid ass muthafucka. What the fuck? You deserve to get your ass whipped.”

The reporter quickly changed his tone and sheepishly admitted that he was “definitely pretty nervous right now.”

Jake Paul then chimed in: “He works for my company. I’ll handle that later, I’ll fire him later. I’m sorry about that, Nate.”

Drake wasn’t amused by the reporter’s brazen question either as he posted the clip to his Instagram Stories along with the caption: “Man why would u play with a real g [laughing emoji]. this is a weak generation.”

#Drake said, “this is a weak generation' after an interviewer challenged #NateDiaz’s brother to a fight and said he would beat his f-cking a– Download the Topmixtapes app for iOS to stay updated: https://t.co/tk3g7a7reZ pic.twitter.com/98v1f98v7f — TopMixtapes.com (@topmixtapescom) May 10, 2023

The 6 God has spoken highly of Nate Diaz in the past, calling him one of his “favourite fighters” and praising him despite having suffered losses in the UFC octagon.

“Some of my favorite fighters in the world, you know, take a guy like Nate Diaz,” he told Rap Radar in 2019. “You look at his record — it might not look like the craziest record but he’s still one of my favourite fighters, he’s still a dawg. And that’s just the sports of fighting — someone’s gonna catch you at some point.”

Nate Diaz was later asked about Drake’s comments and called him the “G.O.A.T.” of the current generation.

“From the G.O.A.T., dawg, that’s it,” he told Ariel Halwani. “Yeah, well there’s different G.O.A.T.s for different eras, I believe. But he is for sure, at the moment, he’s the G.O.A.T. for sure. Hell yeah I saw it, that’s cool as hell. That was for sure really cool. That was one of the coolest things.”

Drizzy also has a friendship with Jake Paul, linking up with the YouTuber for New Year’s Eve last year. He also bet $400,000 on Paul to beat Tommy Fury in February, which he ended up losing.

Following the fight, Paul was asked if he’d heard about the bet and whether the so-called “Drake curse” was at play.

“Fuck! This is Drake’s fault!” he joked. “Drake, bro! Why you do this to me! Nah, it’s my fault, but $400,000 is nothing to him. He’s won a lot of money betting on me before so he’s probably about even now. Sorry, Drake. I’ma get that W in the rematch.”

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are set to go head-to-head on August 8 in an 185-pound fight at the American Airlines Center, which will see MMA fighter Diaz making his boxing debut.