Drake And Kanye West Reportedly Squash Their Beef [Photo]

It looks like Kanye West and Drake may have squashed their beef.

via: HypeBeast

Yeezy season is upon us, with Kanye’s tenth studio album set to release very soon. All week, Ye has dropped hints surrounding the mixtape, even making a return to social media for the upcoming release.

The last few years have been tumultuous for the Kanye and Drake fans as the two have appeared to be feuding on and off, taking jabs at one another, sneaking in petty references in their lyrical flow. In one of Ye’s Wyoming studio sessions, he offered to send Drake a sample that the Toronto rapper had fallen in love with. However, when the two had their falling out, Kanye barred Drake from using the sample, dropping his “poopity scoop” bars on “Lift Yourself”.

With Kanye set to release Donda by the end of the week and Drake impending release of his highly-anticipated album Certified Lover Boy, industry executive Karen Civil took to Twitter to denounce any rumors that Drake would drop his album on the same day just to spite Ye. She revealed, “The friends now. He not [gonna drop on the same day].”

Time will tell about this renewed friendship, but we won’t have to wait long to see who’s album does indeed drop at midnight.