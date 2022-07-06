Drake and Jeff Bezos Bond Over Their Humble Beginnings: 'Started from the Bottom Now We're Here'

Drake and Jeff Bezos both some similarities in their respective journeys.

via People:

The rapper, 35, and the Amazon founder and executive chairman, 58, took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday when Drake posted a set of throwback pictures on Instagram — one of a younger version of himself and the other of Bezos at a desk in his primitive Amazon office before it became the powerful shopping hub it is today.

In the first picture, Drake looked back at the camera as he stood in front of a door marked 1503. According to Complex, the doorway belongs to an old apartment at 15 Fort York in Toronto, Canada, where Drake and his friend Noah “40” Shebib recorded most of his work for his mixtape So Far Gone.

The “Way 2 Sexy” rapper references 15 Fort York in his song “Know Yourself.”

“Gotta start somewhere,” Drake captioned the photos.

In the comments section, Bezos responded to the post with a reference to another of Drake’s hit songs. “Started from the bottom now we’re here,” he wrote back.

Last week, Drake — who released his album Honestly, Nevermind in June — joined The Backstreet Boys on stage in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, for a performance of their iconic hit “I Want it That Way,” which was captured and shared online by a fan in attendance.

It’s reported that based on Jeff Bezos’ current net worth, he could end world hunger for the next 15 years and still be worth $14 billion.

