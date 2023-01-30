Drake FINALLY Picks a Winner: Win $2.1M Bet After Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Super Bowl Berth [Photos]

As if an ankle injury wasn’t bad enough, Patrick Mahomes needed to overcome the “Drake Curse” against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Drake took to Instagram late Saturday night and posted a screenshot of a $1.1 million bet on Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

via: HipHopDX

The 6 God bet over $1.1 million on the Chiefs to win and ended up cashing out for just over $2 million via his gambling sportsbook partner Stake.

“@Stake let’s make today the day,” Drake captioned an Instagram Story showing his hefty betting slip heading into the pair of Championship games on Sunday (January 29).

After his bet came through, Drizzy celebrated by reposting a Story from Stake congratulating him on his “light work” victory.

The OVO boss had some making up to do in his bank account after losing a separate $850,000 bet on the San Francisco 49ers, who were throttled by the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7 earlier in the day.

With odds of 1.87, the unsuccessful wager would have netted Drizzy an additional $1.9 million in winnings.

It will be interesting to see if Drake continues to backs the Chiefs in the Super Bowl come February 12 or jump ship to the Eagles in what should be a tightly-contested matchup.

Fans are also wondering if Drizzy will be in Glendale, Arizona for the Apple Music halftime show and make a guest appearance to perform one of his many hit collaborations with headliner Rihanna.

This is far from the first time Drake has ridden the Chiefs to a seven-figure payday. Back in October, the Her Loss hitmaker put together a parlay featuring the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs to win $2 million.