Drake Fans Drop 'Family Matters' Game In Response to Viral 'Not Like Us' Game | www.lovebscott.com

Just a week after a video game based on Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” hit the internet, Drake fans have responded with a “Family Matters” game.

Upon entering the site for Family Matters: The Game, there’s a “play” button featuring a ring worn by 2Pac which was bought by Drake for $1 million last year. The piece of jewelry has been a point of contention as Kendrick expressed a willingness on “Euphoria” to pay twice as much just to ensure that the ring is no longer in the Toronto rapper’s possession.

Kendrick brought up the ring again while performing “Euphoria” at the Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert. “Give me 2Pac ring back and I might give you a little respect,” Lamar said in his altered lyrics.

The point of the new game is to feed Grammys to an open-mouthed Kendrick. “Don’t miss or he’ll be sad,” the instructions read. The goal plays off Drake’s line in the song, “Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone go hand him a Grammy right now.”

Just like Not Like Us: The Game had a chiptune version of the titular track, this one’s got its own “Family Matters” rendition ready for a retro gaming console.

The creators also took a shot at the “Not Like Us” game, calling it “trash.”

“Made by some real ones to prove a point,” reads the description. “That Not Like Us game was trash. KBots backdooring the plays like Kendrick’s Spotify, haha.”

The designers are referring to the unfounded claim that Kendrick is botting streams on Spotify and that “Not Like Us” isn’t the organic mega-hit it actually is. Akademiks stated that he spoke with someone associated with the platform, who said K. Dot’s streaming numbers are legitimate.

Richie Branson, who designed Not Like Us: The Game, found the diss hilarious. “Lmaoooo this is real ?,” Branson tweeted. “Credits say ‘That Not Like Us game was trash’ ???.”

Prior to the release of “Family Matters” at the beginning of May, Drake appeared to tease it as his way of pushing the red button in his feud with Kendrick. The Compton native responded with “Meet the Grahams” less than an hour later, leading to further speculation that there was a mole in the OVO camp.

On “6:16 in LA,” Lamar implied that OVO was working for him and people in Drake’s camp believe Drizzy deserves what’s coming to him.

“Meet the Grahams” served as another level of psychological warfare, with Kendrick dedicating verses to individual members of Drake’s family, while also alleging he secretly had a daughter. Whether true or not, the song effectively took the spotlight away from “Family Matters.”

Kendrick remained on the offense, releasing “Not Like Us” the following day, and the rest is history. Last week the track reclaimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, following its No. 1 debut in May. “Family Matters” peaked at No. 7 and left the Hot 100 after six weeks.

Now Richie Branson is wondering if he should follow the course of the original beef and drop a “Meet the Grahams” game.

Beef aside, there’s a lot of talent behind these games.

