Drake Defends Friendship with 19-Year-Old Millie Bobby Brown in New Song

Drake is addressing his friendship with actress Millie Bobby Brown that started when she was just 14-years-old.

The rapper, 36, name-checked the Stranger Things star, 19, in the lyrics of his new song “Another Late Night” in what seems to be a diss toward those questioning the pair’s friendship, which dates back to 2017.

“Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ‘bout some Millie Bobby, look/Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’,” he raps on the track. “Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes/Open up that s—, it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin.’”

The song, which features on his new album For All the Dogs, comes six years after Drake and Brown first met in November 2017 backstage at one of the rapper’s concerts in Australia.

Months after their meeting, Brown, who was 14 at the time, revealed that Drake had extended an invite to the show, and that the two “talk all the time.”

“I ask his advice,” the star — who is now engaged to Jon Bon Jovi’s sonJake Bongiovi — told W magazine.

In September 2018, he offered further insight into their friendship, telling Access Hollywood that the star — a former child actor himself — is “so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model.”

“We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ I was like, ‘I miss you more!’” she said. “He’s coming to Atlanta so I’m definitely going to go and see him. I’m so excited. About boys, he helps me. He’s great, he’s wonderful. I love him.”

The interview, in which Brown revealed that Drake gives her dating advice, ruffled feathers due to the pair’s 17-year age gap, and shortly after, the actress appeared to address the criticism in a pair of statements she shared to her Instagram Story, according to screenshots published by Cosmopolitan.

