Drake Dedicates ‘Certified Lover Boy’ to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr [Photos]

Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy has indeed arrived, albeit a bit later than fans expected.

via: Revolt

Several artists have brought attention to the death of Miss Mercedes Morr, and now Drake has dedicated his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, to the late Instagram model. In a bio for the newly released LP, Drizzy paid his respects to Morr on Friday (Sept. 3).

“A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking,” the CLB description reads. “Executive produced by me, Noah ‘40’ Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP —Drake.”

As reported by REVOLT, Morr, born Janae Gagnier, was tragically found dead in her Texas apartment on Sunday (Aug. 29). Authorities believe Florida man Kevin Alexander Accorto, who was also found dead on the scene, killed her and then himself in a murder-suicide.

According to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner, the 33-year-old woman died as a result of strangulation. “At this point in the investigation, it is not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim,” Richmond Police spokesman Lt. Lowell Neinast told the New York Post in a statement.

Cardi B also spoke out about Morr’s passing on social media and, as a result, was invited to the influencer’s memorial service by her mother.

“So sad and fuck you bitches and nikkas trying to justify it cause of her lifestyle,” Cardi wrote in her Instagram story. “Ya will hate on a bad bitch dead or alive. She was a sweetheart.”

Besides Morr, Drake also dedicated Certified Lover Boy to Nadia Ntuli, a British model and friend of his who passed away earlier this year in a motorcycle accident.

“For everyone asking who Nadia Ntuli is she was a close friend of Drakes who unfortunately passed away in January,” a friend of Ntuli’s tweeted on Friday. “She would be sooo happy to know the album is dedicated to her. My bestfriend, my sister I miss you.”

nadia ntuli was a uk ig model & friend of drakes that died in a motor vehicle accident in dubai earlier this year. #CertifiedLoverBoy #CLB pic.twitter.com/qkOeypPH1L — the fully vaccinated vandal. (@_arqiteqt) September 3, 2021