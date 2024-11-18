Drake ‘Curse’ Struck Again Lost $355k Betting On Mike Tyson Against Jake Paul

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

It appears Drake still isn’t shaking his sports betting curse, as he has once again lost out on an enormous pot of money after betting on the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight.

Jake Paul defeated boxing legend Mike Tyson by unanimous decision on Friday (Nov. 15), delivering another controversial chapter in his career. Given the 30-year age gap and Tyson’s struggles in the ring in his later years, the result wasn’t entirely surprising. Paul’s victory came with a bitter twist for Drizzy, whose hefty $355,000 wager on Tyson went wrong.

Drake shared his bet on Instagram, posting a screenshot of the million-dollar gamble placed through Stake. “I’m late, but I’m here [with] money on the line for today and [tomorrow],” he wrote. If Tyson had triumphed, the payout would have exceeded $1 million. Instead, the rapper faced another betting loss, adding to a streak of ill-fated wagers involving Paul.

Paul’s measured performance in the fight sparked mixed reactions. During the post-fight press conference, he admitted he was holding back against Tyson. “I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone who didn’t need to be hurt,” he explained. “It’s tough when the other guy is just surviving in the ring. I couldn’t get him to engage or make it more exciting.” Despite his dominant showing, Paul’s remarks underscored the challenges of balancing showmanship with respect for the sport’s legacy.

For Drake, betting against Paul has become an expensive habit. In August 2023, he staked $250,000 on Nate Diaz defeating Paul, only to see the YouTuber-turned-boxer prevail. Earlier in the year, the Canadian superstar placed a $400,000 bet on Paul defeating Tommy Fury. That wager also crumbled when Fury secured a split-decision victory.

