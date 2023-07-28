Drake Comes Forward as Buyer of Tupac's Ruby and Diamond Crown Ring for $1 Million

Drake dropped $1.01 million on a gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring that once belonged to the late Tupac Shakur.

via Page Six:

The “God’s Plan” rapper, 36, took to his Instagram Story Friday to show off the bling while promoting his new song with Travis Scott, “Meltdown.”

He followed up the snap with a photo of the late Princess Diana.

The bauble — which Shakur wore during his final public appearance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards — was on offer this week at Sotheby’s by Yaasmyn Fula, the “All Eyez on Me” hitmaker’s godmother/”auntie” and trusted advisor.

Sitting atop a diamond-encrusted gold band is a gold circlet studded with the three largest jewels in the entire piece — a central cabochon ruby flanked by two pavé-cut diamonds.

On the outer, palm-facing side of the band is an inscription that reads “Pac & Dada 1996,” referencing Shakur and his then-new fiancée, Kidada Jones.

The hip-hop icon proudly wore the accessory on his left ring finger.

Fula told Sotheby’s that Shakur worked with New York jewelers to create the piece to commemorate his signing with Death Row Records.

He apparently modeled his design after the crowns worn by Europe’s medieval kings as “an act of self-coronation.”

The ring — which sold at more than triple its $300,000 high estimate — marks one of the most valuable hip-hop artifacts ever obtained at an auction.

“This one-of-a-kind, custom ring was meticulously designed by Tupac and is among the final products of his boundless creative energy — a unique artifact from a period of time that is a testament to his enduring influence on both Hip Hop and global contemporary culture,” Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s Global Head of Science & Popular Culture, said.

“We’re thrilled that this exceptional piece has entered a new chapter in the hands of another legendary artist.”

As for Drake, this isn’t the first piece of jewelry he owns that’s linked to Shakur.

In July 2020, the Grammy winner revealed a pair of matching custom Tupac Shakur Jesus pendants — one blue, the other red — valued at $300,000 apiece.

Depicting the “California Love” chart-topper wearing a crown of thorns, each pendant was accompanied by a chain featuring approximately 70 carats of diamonds.

Shakur died in a September 1996 drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, and Drake is clearly building a shrine dedicated to the late rapper.

It’s unfortunate Kidada Jones doesn’t have that ring — it seems like something she should have, doesn’t it?