Drake Catches More Shots From A$AP Rocky & The Weeknd On New Future & Metro Boomin Album | lovebscott.com

Future and Metro Boomin are piling on to their chart-topping momentum with their “We Still Don’t Trust You” album.

via: HipHopDX

Drake has been hit with more shots on Future and Metro Boomin‘s new album We Still Don’t Trust You, with A$AP Rocky and The Weeknd appearing to take aim at the Canadian hitmaker.

After Future and, most notably, Kendrick Lamar dissed Drizzy three weeks ago on We Don’t Trust You, the follow-up appears to be just as loaded.

On “Show of Hands,” Rocky seemingly raps about having a relationship with Drake’s baby mother Sophie Brussaux before she welcomed their son, Adonis.

“N-ggas swear they bitch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one/ N-ggas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’?/ I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son,” he spits.

He also appears to throws shade at Drake’s For All the Dogs LP: “Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them/ Heard you dropped your latest shit/Funny how it just came and went (Ha ha ha)”

Drake has seemingly been baiting the Harlem rapper in recent months over his relationship with Rihanna, who Drizzy was once rumored to have a fling with.

On the For All the Dogs track “Another Late Night,” he rapped: “I ain’t Pretty Flacko, bitch, this shit get really Rocky/ Damn, what? Dirty how I did him in the Wraith.”

Rocky later responded via his guest verse on Kid Cudi‘s “WOW” where he said: “These n-ggas can’t stomach me, gotta go get a mandrake.”

The Weeknd, who features several times across We Still Don’t Trust You, also appears to vent some anger towards his former friend on the song “All to Myself.”

He sings: “These n-ggas always yappin’, yeah/ I promise that I got your back/ Ooh, look at how we movin’, baby/ They could never diss my brothers, baby/ When they got leaks in they operation/ I thank God that I never signed my life away/ And we never do the big talk/ They shooters makin’ TikToks/ Got us laughin’ in the Lambo.”

The lyrics appear to relate to Drake’s failed attempts to sign The Weeknd to his OVO Sound label early in his career when the two collaborated often.

He also seems to take a shot at Baka Not Nice, who is signed to OVO Sound and is active on TikTok. Often assuming the role of Drake’s guard dog, Baka was previously arrested for human trafficking.

Drake has yet to respond to yet more shots being aimed in his direction, but there is speculation he has a “nuclear” diss track locked and loaded — aimed at longtime rival Kendrick Lamar, in particular.