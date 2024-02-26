Drake Calls for Tory Lanez’s Freedom After 10-Year Sentence in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case | lovebscott.com

Drake calls for Tory Lanez’ freedom.

via: Complex

As Sunday turned to Monday, Drake shared a series of updates to his Instagram Stories, including a photo of Lanez captioned, “3 you.”

In December 2022, Lanez was found guilty on all three charges in connection with the 2020 Hollywood Hills shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. In a statement at the time, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón praised Megan’s “bravery” throughout the highly publicized case.

“You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve,” Gascón said. “You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation.”

Lanez was convicted of assault with an automatic firearm, carrying an unregistered loaded firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. Just under a year later, he received a 10-year sentence.

“Over the past three years, [Lanez] has engaged in a pattern of conduct that was intended to intimidate [Megan] and silence her truths from being heard,” Gascón said in a statement issued after the August 2023 sentencing.

Drake, meanwhile, has faced criticism in the past in connection with the case. Last year, the “Summer Games” sequel denier hit like on Lanez’s IG-shared statement following his sentencing. The 6 god also made headlines over speculation about lyrics in his “Circo Loco” track. More recently, Megan’s “HISS” track spurred its own speculation, with fans interpreting some choice lines as a reference to Drake.

As for Drake and Tory, the two were decidedly at odds earlier into their respective careers. By 2017, however, they had made amends.