Drake Announces ‘Her Loss’ Collaborative Album With 21 Savage and Shares Release Date [Video]

Drake and 21 Savage are dropping a joint album.

via: Variety

The date and title were first revealed in the music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” the pair’s collaboration on Drake’s previous album “Honestly, Nevermind,” which released only four months ago.

After Drake announced that the “Jimmy Cooks” music video would drop on 21’s 30th birthday, online speculation about a joint album gained momentum. Drake also surprised fans Wednesday, appearing unannounced at a 21 Savage concert in Atlanta.

Drake and 21 have become regular collaborators over the years, with songs like “Knife Talk,” off Drake’s album “Certified Lover Boy,” and “Mr. Right Now,” off 21 and Metro Boomin’s album “Savage Mode II.” Other tracks include “Sneakin’” and “Issa.”

DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE ALBUM COMING 10/28 ? ‘HER LOSS’ pic.twitter.com/nnXDzYkwZK — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 22, 2022

In 2022, both rappers saw massive consumption numbers for songs on which they appear. Drake is featured alongside Tems on Future’s “Wait For U” (3.1 million song equivalent units, per Luminate) and 21 Savage is featured on “Knife Talk” along with Project Pat (closing in on 2 million song equivalent units).

The name “Jimmy Cooks” seemingly nods to Drake’s character in the “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” Jimmy Brooks, a role Drake held for nearly eight years on the Canadian series. The song, Drake and 21 Savage’s fourth recorded pairing, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

21 Savage has racked up a slew of features this year. He can be heard on Latto’s “Wheelie,” J.I.D.’s “Surround Sound,” Shenseea’s “R U That” and alongside Pharrell Williams and Tyler the Creator on “Cash In Cash Out.”

Her Loss should be out Oct. 28th.

Watch the music video for “Jimmy Cooks” below.