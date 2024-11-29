Home > NEWS

Drake Announces 2025 Australia and New Zealand Dates for The Anita Max Win Tour

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Drake is heading back to Australia and New Zealand in early 2025.

The tour begins with two nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on February 9 and 10, 2025, before moving on to Sydney and Brisbane. He will wrap up the run with back-to-back performances at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, on February 28 and March 1.

Presale tickets will be available starting December 3, with general sales opening on December 6 at 12 p.m. local time. The tour’s name, “The Anita Max Win Tour,” is inspired by Drake’s 2023 year-end livestream on Kick, where he introduced an alter ego named Anita Max Wynn. The playful moniker references the phrase “I need a max win,” often used to describe hitting the jackpot on a slot machine.

Earlier this year, Drake leaned into the persona by releasing themed merchandise. The collection featured black and aqua trucker hats adorned with dollar sign motifs and the Stake logo, complemented by mesh paneling.

The launch was promoted with a video that included appearances by popular streamers Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, and xQc. During one of xQc’s livestreams, Drake officially announced the tour, further intertwining his music with his growing online presence.

Drake’s last major arena tour, It’s All a Blur, featured 21 Savage as a co-headliner. An extended leg of the tour, It’s All a Blur — Big As The What?, saw J. Cole and Lil Durk joining for select dates, alongside 21 Savage. These tours solidified Drake’s reputation for delivering memorable live performances to sold-out arenas.

via: Hot97

